Oslo Carrier 3 REFUSED to Assist Ursa Major After Likely Terrorist Attack

RUSSOPHOBIA AT SEA: Oslo Carrier 3 REFUSES to Assist Ursa Major After Likely Terrorist Attack

Russian sailors from the Ursa Major, sinking in the Mediterranean Sea, were reportedly denied assistance by the Norwegian-flagged vessel Oslo Carrier 3 for reasons yet to be clarified.

According to Oboronlogistika, the owner of the sunken vessel:

As the rescue boat approached, the nearby Norwegian ship Oslo Carrier 3, part of whose crew was Russian-speaking, refused to take on board the crew members of the Ursa Major, citing some kind of prohibition.

This refusal violates Article 10 of the 1989 International Convention on Salvage, which mandates that all ships provide assistance to those in distress at sea.

The likelihood that Ursa Major was the victim of a terrorist attack makes this even more appaliing. This not only shows a disregard for maritime law but a shocking indifference to the lives of sailors in grave danger.

Serious accountability is required for this inhumane and unlawful decision.

Cynthia.. I posted a longer version of this video... if care to see. https://www.brighteon.com/5ee5cd89-b387-4fda-8cca-085f9ff832bd