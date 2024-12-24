❗️Russian cargo ship sank in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion in the engine room. 14 crew members were rescued, two are missing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion in the engine room. 14 crew members were rescued, two are missing, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
The Foreign Ministry and other agencies are monitoring the situation with the sunken cargo ship Ursa Major.