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Chlorine Dioxide Documentary. Kommer svenska efter 2,50
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222 views • January 08, 2022
1. Chlorine Dioxide Documentary. A very good alternative to ivermectin.
https://www.brighteon.com/673a8e22-11a0-4a48-9fb4-89e1703c3b73
2. Host of The American Journal, Harrison Smith, delivers a witty and highly informative representation of the newscycle surrounding the origins of Covid.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-covid-pitch-meeting/
3. MAX IGAN - IT'S BEEN THEIR PLAN ALL ALONG!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LowpO1Hreq36/
4. Covid vaccine is an accelerated soft kill weapon. Based on what we know now about the death rate for myocarditis, about one-third of people who are vaccinated people would be dead in the next decade. This is from Mike Adams on Infowars.
https://www.brighteon.com/fb89e9b8-f52e-4d17-83d0-f55a61c1133a
5. Alex Jones says Tucker Carlson speaks the truth in the most understandable way that transcends left vs. right so citizens can better understand the danger humanity is in.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/crucial-video-learn-who-alex-jones-named-the-most-important-person-in-the-world/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/673a8e22-11a0-4a48-9fb4-89e1703c3b73
2. Host of The American Journal, Harrison Smith, delivers a witty and highly informative representation of the newscycle surrounding the origins of Covid.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-covid-pitch-meeting/
3. MAX IGAN - IT'S BEEN THEIR PLAN ALL ALONG!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LowpO1Hreq36/
4. Covid vaccine is an accelerated soft kill weapon. Based on what we know now about the death rate for myocarditis, about one-third of people who are vaccinated people would be dead in the next decade. This is from Mike Adams on Infowars.
https://www.brighteon.com/fb89e9b8-f52e-4d17-83d0-f55a61c1133a
5. Alex Jones says Tucker Carlson speaks the truth in the most understandable way that transcends left vs. right so citizens can better understand the danger humanity is in.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/crucial-video-learn-who-alex-jones-named-the-most-important-person-in-the-world/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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