Mike Adams: One-Third of Vaxxed People Will Be Dead in the Next Decade

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Covid vaccine is an accelerated soft kill weapon. Based on what we know now about the death rate for myocarditis, about one-third of people who are vaccinated people would be dead in the next decade.