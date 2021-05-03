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Human Cyborgs
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76 views • May 03, 2021
Speaks for itself really...
Swabs = Flash Drives.
Mask Worms = Power Source.
"Vacx" = BIOS re-Flash.
5G = OTA (Over The Air Realtime Firmware Re-Writer.)
Copies:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7c3p32GxkgL/
https://rumble.com/vggi7d-human-cyborgs.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4cd797c0-121d-4cff-a3f7-038d7000b30c
https://bkofsecrets.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/15-f-1559-case-documents.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5absv-JyWs
https://www.huawei.com/minisite/5g-ultra-lean-site-2019/pdf_v1.0/5G-Power-White-Paper-en.pdf
https://www.inverse.com/article/22675-darpa-cyborg-insects
https://patents.justia.com/assignee/darpa
http://sdbiosensor.com/xe/
https://btiscience.org/our-research/technology-transfer/
After I come out with this video, Dr's are coming forward:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5uNkKsdDXyEE/
Swabs = Flash Drives.
Mask Worms = Power Source.
"Vacx" = BIOS re-Flash.
5G = OTA (Over The Air Realtime Firmware Re-Writer.)
Copies:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7c3p32GxkgL/
https://rumble.com/vggi7d-human-cyborgs.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4cd797c0-121d-4cff-a3f7-038d7000b30c
https://bkofsecrets.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/15-f-1559-case-documents.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5absv-JyWs
https://www.huawei.com/minisite/5g-ultra-lean-site-2019/pdf_v1.0/5G-Power-White-Paper-en.pdf
https://www.inverse.com/article/22675-darpa-cyborg-insects
https://patents.justia.com/assignee/darpa
http://sdbiosensor.com/xe/
https://btiscience.org/our-research/technology-transfer/
After I come out with this video, Dr's are coming forward:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5uNkKsdDXyEE/
Keywords
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