Riccardo Bosi: How Long Will Epic Fury Go On?

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There are objectives to be achieved post the stated reasons for the conflict.
There might be a satanic reason for getting into Iran and clearing a few things out.
The full webcast is linked below.
JMC Broadcasting | Boots On The Ground & Black Sites: What The Generals Aren’t Telling You (28 March 2026)
https://www.brighteon.com/e401b77d-dc92-4917-b5a1-977c0710c730