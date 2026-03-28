Riccardo Bosi: How Long Will Epic Fury Go On?

There are objectives to be achieved post the stated reasons for the conflict.

There might be a satanic reason for getting into Iran and clearing a few things out.





The full webcast is linked below.





JMC Broadcasting | Boots On The Ground & Black Sites: What The Generals Aren’t Telling You (28 March 2026)

https://www.brighteon.com/e401b77d-dc92-4917-b5a1-977c0710c730