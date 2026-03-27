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Boots on the Ground & Black Sites: What the Generals Aren’t Telling You
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Military tribunals. Black site arrests. The Strait of Hormuz. And a near‑death experience that hasn’t even arrived yet.


John Michael Chambers assembles his elite military panel—retired Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi, retired Lieutenant Colonel Tom Lennox, retired Navy SEAL Michael Jaco, Air Force veteran Rob Cunningham, and retired Army expert Derrick Johnson—for a no‑holds‑barred breakdown of exactly where we stand in the global defense war.


The panel reveals why the Strait of Hormuz is far more than an oil chokepoint, what’s really behind the Iran operation, and why the City of London keeps surfacing in every conversation. Derrick Johnson lays out the legal framework of the military government already in motion. Tom Lennox warns of the coming EBS and the shocks that will hit the 80% still asleep. Michael Jaco describes the retaliation already underway and why military bases are locking down. Rob Cunningham connects the dots between Venezuela, Mexico, Iraq, and the dismantling of a 300‑year‑old financial empire.


This isn’t theory. The panel agrees: the pain is by design, the price of complacency is being paid now, and the golden age on the other side demands something from every single one of you. The near‑death experience hasn’t arrived yet. But it’s at the door.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
iranmexicovenezuelastrait of hormuziraqmilitary tribunalscity of londongolden agemichael jacoebsricardo bositom lennoxrob cunninghamderrick johnsonohn michael chambers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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