© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Altering human behavor, Neuro-Weapons, Synthetic Telepathy - Mirror
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • January 31, 2022
https://www.brighteon.com/b22619ed-f332-45c4-8ae7-f115bb409364 | Skip this video from 18:19 to 28:40. It contains a part that is in Romanian language and you will not understand it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.