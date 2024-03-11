Banking System Collapse

What Happens When They All Start Failing?
* The Fed is openly admitting that bank collapses are coming.
* But don’t worry — it’s only going to be your small local banks!
* The rest will be eaten up by Wall Street and sold off to the highest bidder.
* This is a disaster unfolding right before our eyes.
Got Bullion?
* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.
* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).
* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.
* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.
* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so ask yourself: to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?
* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.
* We must place our margin call. It’s payback time.
The full segment is linked below.
Morris Invest | Oh SH*T! The Banks Are Collapsing As The Fed Money Dries Up (11 March 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.