© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 25, 2021] A Filmmaker's Journey Part 3 (of 3) - WORLD PREMIERE of SEED: Paradise Lost
Follow
3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
80 views • 4 months ago
If you missed the first two parts in this series, here are the links:
https://www.brighteon.com/95a6ef19-028f-4b5b-80df-158ba823185chttps://youtu.be/xxL0FQtWxn4
A Filmmaker's Journey Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c625707e-efea-4762-8c57-e368cd01f406
This is it! It has taken 11 years to see the dream finally manifest. In this video, I take you behind the scenes on the production of SEED: Paradise Lost, showing you the many talented people who made it happen. And at the end of this video, we are proud to present the finished Teaser for the Pilot Episode of SEED.
If you want to know what happens next, go to:
https://seedtheseries.com/next
Other links to check out:
PostCity: https://postcity.tv
Cinegestix: http://www.cinegestix.co.za
Hilton Treves' IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2265370/
Hilton Treves' Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user83951463
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
https://www.brighteon.com/95a6ef19-028f-4b5b-80df-158ba823185chttps://youtu.be/xxL0FQtWxn4
A Filmmaker's Journey Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c625707e-efea-4762-8c57-e368cd01f406
This is it! It has taken 11 years to see the dream finally manifest. In this video, I take you behind the scenes on the production of SEED: Paradise Lost, showing you the many talented people who made it happen. And at the end of this video, we are proud to present the finished Teaser for the Pilot Episode of SEED.
If you want to know what happens next, go to:
https://seedtheseries.com/next
Other links to check out:
PostCity: https://postcity.tv
Cinegestix: http://www.cinegestix.co.za
Hilton Treves' IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2265370/
Hilton Treves' Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user83951463
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.