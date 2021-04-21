© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 21, 2021] A Filmmaker's Journey Part 2 (of 3) - Nurturing the SEED
In this part of my Filmmaker's Journey trying to get SEED the Series off the ground, I take you from 2011 to 2019, showing what it looked like juggling research, being blacklisted, struggling with lack of funds, while still pushing forward doing whatever I could with whatever I had to work with at the time.
Websites and videos referenced in this one:
SEED the Series: https://seedtheseries.com
Why We Need to be Culturally Relevant: https://youtu.be/P5qEjehxIoM
Babylon Rising main site: http://babylonrisingbooks.com
Babylon Rising blog site: http://www.babylonrisingblog.com
Quest4Truth Series with Doug Hamp: http://www.quest4truth.net
SEED Audio Drama: https://seedtheseries.com/audio-drama
SEED Store: https://seedtheseries.com/seed-store
Judging the SEED Art Competition: https://youtu.be/zbfJqJWSETw
The original interview Jessica did with me: https://youtu.be/GohV2IxlMU4
What type of help are we looking for? Primarily those skilled in CGI and animation. A solid working knowledge of Unreal Engine is a must. For more qualifications, please see: https://youtu.be/JotI9i-1pF8 We will need very similar talent for SEED.
If you'd like to support this project, please go here: https://seedtheseries.com/donations/youtube-gift
To learn more about the project, go here: https://seedtheseries.com/about
