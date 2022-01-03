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CAREHOME NURSE GIVES WITNESS ACCOUNT ON COVID19 - NO COVID BUT 20+ DIED AFTER THE "VACCINE" AND STAFF MEMBER VENTILATED.
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190 views • January 03, 2022
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