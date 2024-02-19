PSEC - 2024 - A Year Of INTENSITY | 04 of 05 | Misc | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - A Year Of INTENSITY | 04 of 05 | Misc" -- this is the fourth part of a 5 part presentation, that can also be watched in one single long form documentary length video. This is our version of an episode of The Red Pill Nation, the participants of which include Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke.
This fourth section, "Misc", covers the following --
Pride month punctuated by very heavy violence, threats of war or multiple wars occurring in multiple locations worldwide, Convoy protesters and specifically Tamara Lich -- probably found not guilty, more lower ranking pedos get arrested, multiple media companies stage round of layoffs in early 2024, economy continues to get worse and lastly, US Armed Forces overstretched.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke, CC / Fair Use: George Green, misc
Hashtags: #clownworld #protests #predictions #revolution #freedom
Metatags Space Separated: clownworld protests predictions revolution freedom
Metatags Comma Separated: clownworld, protests, predictions, revolution, freedom
