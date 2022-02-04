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The Skeksis Come Clean About Their True Intentions | Clip - The Dark Crystal AOR | 432hz [hd 720p]
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71 views • February 04, 2022
This is the scene from "The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance" in which the Skeksis reveal their true nature and intentions to the Gelflings. Its that embarrassing moment when suddenly you realize that the so-called conspiracy theorists were not spreading misinformation after all. A great big huge "I told you so!".
Hashtags: #thedarkcrystal #skeksis #gelflings #series #netflix
Metatags Space Separated: thedarkcrystal skeksis gelflings series netflix
Metatags Comma Separated: thedarkcrystal, skeksis, gelflings, series, netflix
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CpxlF5d2QvIy/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1336234610333323274?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Skeksis-Come-Clean-About-Their-True-Intentions---Clip---The-Dark-Crystal-AOR---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vu0wy7-the-skeksis-come-clean-about-their-true-intentions-clip-the-dark-crystal-ao.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/I4sRfqN
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4c61c23b-56e8-441b-84e5-9d12fa28c64d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/8Mnr37vdZhBlrz2
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=f0c923284f32e43d74c494a4e1f459dff3ffdaa6727b3d9edf0b3e5e958071ea&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1004/the-skeksis-come-clean-about-their-true-intentions-clip-the-dark-cryst
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Hashtags: #thedarkcrystal #skeksis #gelflings #series #netflix
Metatags Space Separated: thedarkcrystal skeksis gelflings series netflix
Metatags Comma Separated: thedarkcrystal, skeksis, gelflings, series, netflix
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CpxlF5d2QvIy/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1336234610333323274?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Skeksis-Come-Clean-About-Their-True-Intentions---Clip---The-Dark-Crystal-AOR---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vu0wy7-the-skeksis-come-clean-about-their-true-intentions-clip-the-dark-crystal-ao.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/I4sRfqN
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4c61c23b-56e8-441b-84e5-9d12fa28c64d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/8Mnr37vdZhBlrz2
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=f0c923284f32e43d74c494a4e1f459dff3ffdaa6727b3d9edf0b3e5e958071ea&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1004/the-skeksis-come-clean-about-their-true-intentions-clip-the-dark-cryst
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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