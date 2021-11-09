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PSEC - 2021 - How To Create Playlists On Odysee | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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20 views • November 09, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - How To Create Playlists On Odysee" -- there are both pros and cons to using the Odysee Playlist System in its current form. This video takes you through a tour of the good, the bad and the ugly of this system. Hopefully this video helps you decide for yourself whether or not this system is worth it for you to use, or whether you would rather wait until the system is more refined.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Jean Michel Jarre - feat. Moby
Hashtags: #odysee #playlists #decentralized #alttech #freedom
Metatags Space Separated: odysee playlists decentralized alttech freedom
Metatags Comma Separated: odysee, playlists, decentralized, alttech, freedom


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/M1fwQBk6pNuB/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---How-To-Create-Playlists-On-Odysee---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vox8kx-psec-2021-how-to-create-playlists-on-odysee-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lWfSQ1G
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4bb84a05-881d-47c6-b797-916023b58d09
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/IIWJjN6PaIOHOYz
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=33868e36f0ac110268ff965447cf5d9df3ce3b36779e2b29d7ff74181a57e413&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/487/psec-2021-how-to-create-playlists-on-odysee-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/55172_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
freedomdecentralizedalttechodysee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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