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Update La Palma Earthquakes and Oregon offshore 2021-12-08
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87 views • December 08, 2021
I posted a video about La Palma and want to bring just an update of truly how suspicious this is.
Since September the first there are now over 7700 earthquakes and it does not seem to stop.
As there have been today many in Oregon offshore...
But these are just scattered yet in La Palma all the thousands are in a unnatural grid pattern.
links are here:
European Earthquake site:
https://www.emsc-csem.org/#2
Right to the map, where you can zoom in to the different areas.
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
Seismic energy by magnitude compared:
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/energy.html
Early Video about La Palma here:
https://www.brighteon.com/555fb8b9-9f8b-40ad-ba50-676ba40a2c90
Since September the first there are now over 7700 earthquakes and it does not seem to stop.
As there have been today many in Oregon offshore...
But these are just scattered yet in La Palma all the thousands are in a unnatural grid pattern.
links are here:
European Earthquake site:
https://www.emsc-csem.org/#2
Right to the map, where you can zoom in to the different areas.
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
Seismic energy by magnitude compared:
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/energy.html
Early Video about La Palma here:
https://www.brighteon.com/555fb8b9-9f8b-40ad-ba50-676ba40a2c90
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