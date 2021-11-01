What is going on in La Palma? - suspicious? Climate conference - prayer

This is a message to consider to look intoOne part is about the current Global Conference about Health and Climate in Glasgow.The other part shows something very suspicious that is going on in La PalmaYou and decide of whether you pray or throw it away, conspiracy some people might sayWhat is truly going on at the conference we will never know for sure, as the important things surely are in secret.But for La Palma...do your own researchlinks are here:European Earthquake site:Right to the map, where you can zzom in to the different areas.Seismic energy by magnitude compared:US Earthquake centerHowever, if you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.Don't forget to pray without ceasing - as we are living in a very crucial time !!!