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What is going on in La Palma? - suspicious? Climate conference - prayer
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824 views • November 01, 2021
This is a message to consider to look into
One part is about the current Global Conference about Health and Climate in Glasgow.
The other part shows something very suspicious that is going on in La Palma
You and decide of whether you pray or throw it away, conspiracy some people might say
What is truly going on at the conference we will never know for sure, as the important things surely are in secret.
But for La Palma...do your own research
links are here:
European Earthquake site:
https://www.emsc-csem.org/#2
Right to the map, where you can zzom in to the different areas.
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
Seismic energy by magnitude compared:
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/energy.html
US Earthquake center
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/
However, if you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Don't forget to pray without ceasing - as we are living in a very crucial time !!!
One part is about the current Global Conference about Health and Climate in Glasgow.
The other part shows something very suspicious that is going on in La Palma
You and decide of whether you pray or throw it away, conspiracy some people might say
What is truly going on at the conference we will never know for sure, as the important things surely are in secret.
But for La Palma...do your own research
links are here:
European Earthquake site:
https://www.emsc-csem.org/#2
Right to the map, where you can zzom in to the different areas.
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
Seismic energy by magnitude compared:
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/energy.html
US Earthquake center
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/
However, if you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Don't forget to pray without ceasing - as we are living in a very crucial time !!!
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