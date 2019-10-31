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JimmyJTran vs Arslan Ash (WSOE)
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16 views • October 31, 2019

JimmyJTran vs Arslan Ash (WSOE)


You can read about the test here --->   https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230803/fema-and-fcc-plan-nationwide-emergency-alert-test-oct-4-2023

Please share this video everywhere you can.

Here is a short link to this video. --->  https://bit.ly/marburg-hydrogel

You can get important news like this and other important news at the link directly below.

New California State News --->  https://bit.ly/aenn-news

Live news reports every morning, Monday to Friday, 6am to 9am PST, 9am to 12pm EST.

Or you can watch the recorded show anytime at your convenience.


Side Notes:  There was a mention about a zombie apocalypse on Amazons terms of service but it has been removed when Amazon updated their terms of service. However if you are curious you can watch a short video of someone investigating this fact to try and debunk it but was not able to. Here is the link to that video --->  https://youtu.be/nAdzbrfd9aE

Also there was something that the CDC did in regards to a zombie apocalypse a long while ago. You can read the CDC's short description about that here called Zombie Preparedness --->  https://www.cdc.gov/orr/campaigns/index.htm

Please keep in mind with all of this that there is a thing called predictive programming and if you don't know what that is then do some research on it to better understand what could be going on here and with all other predictive programming.

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