JimmyJTran vs Arslan Ash (WSOE)





You can read about the test here ---> https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230803/fema-and-fcc-plan-nationwide-emergency-alert-test-oct-4-2023

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Here is a short link to this video. ---> https://bit.ly/marburg-hydrogel

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New California State News ---> https://bit.ly/aenn-news

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Side Notes: There was a mention about a zombie apocalypse on Amazons terms of service but it has been removed when Amazon updated their terms of service. However if you are curious you can watch a short video of someone investigating this fact to try and debunk it but was not able to. Here is the link to that video ---> https://youtu.be/nAdzbrfd9aE

Also there was something that the CDC did in regards to a zombie apocalypse a long while ago. You can read the CDC's short description about that here called Zombie Preparedness ---> https://www.cdc.gov/orr/campaigns/index.htm

Please keep in mind with all of this that there is a thing called predictive programming and if you don't know what that is then do some research on it to better understand what could be going on here and with all other predictive programming.