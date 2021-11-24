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Spiritual Encounters - Zev Porat - Hanukkah The Feast of Dedication
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41 views • November 24, 2021
Spiritual Encounters - Zev Porat - Hanukkah The Feast of Dedication
The Upper Room Fellowship
http://theupperroomfellowship.org/give
Caspar McCloud Music
https://www.casparmccloudmusic.com/
Messiah of Israel Ministries / Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat
https://www.messiahofisraelministries.org/
Subsplash
https://subsplash.com/theupperroomfellowship/lb/mi/+3r6w2t5
Rumble
https://rumble.com/vpqnen-spiritual-encounters-zev-porat-hanukkah-the-feast-of-dedication.html
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zETfeT19Rfhc/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/4b270581-e3c1-4b16-b4ee-b6b19e78d105
The Upper Room Fellowship
http://theupperroomfellowship.org/give
Caspar McCloud Music
https://www.casparmccloudmusic.com/
Messiah of Israel Ministries / Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat
https://www.messiahofisraelministries.org/
Subsplash
https://subsplash.com/theupperroomfellowship/lb/mi/+3r6w2t5
Rumble
https://rumble.com/vpqnen-spiritual-encounters-zev-porat-hanukkah-the-feast-of-dedication.html
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zETfeT19Rfhc/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/4b270581-e3c1-4b16-b4ee-b6b19e78d105
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