The Dumbing Down Of Society.

Neuroscientist explaining that chemicals such as fluoride have been used intentionally to dumb down society so that it becomes dependent on government.
Join us now: Before Our Time📜 on Telegram.
Join Aussie Flyers:
Website -
Telegram -
https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers
Gab -
https://gab.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/
Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08
Odysee -
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble -
YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers
Subscribe to our magazine -
https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine
Roobs Aussie Mailer -
https://aussieflyers.com/mailer
Email - [email protected]
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.