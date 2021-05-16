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Know anyone Covid vaccinated, ask them to try this trick.
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461 views • May 16, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/cca74916-786a-439c-9ba5-75c26dc4ca05 another link, turn the audio down to avoid some cuss words as some people surprised and that's all they could think at the time. If this works on anyone you know, best not to tell them why. 2 people told me they took the vaccines so Im going to ask one of them to try it. It reminds me of CERN.
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