COMPILATION OF MAGNETS STICKING TO ARM AFTER COVID VACCINATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At first I didn't want to believe it, But there are so many videos.
This might explain it:
"The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo."
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MGRhNjJmNmIt