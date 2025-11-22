Russian forces have liberated Zvanovka in the DPR, the Defense Ministry reported.

The liberation of Zvanovka has further tightened the noose around the Ukrainian garrison in Seversk, the Defense Ministry said.

Assault units cut off Kiev’s troops from restoring supply routes to the forces still holding the town.

Adding:

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has been appointed Washington’s new special representative for Ukraine peace talks.

Driscoll is a close friend and former classmate of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Reuters earlier noted that Keith Kellogg plans to step down in January, citing disagreements with Trump and what Kellogg sees as insufficient U.S. backing for Ukraine.

More info on Driscoll's past added to this video from yesterday:

https://www.brighteon.com/14b6653a-78f9-492f-850b-9ab311aa66a2