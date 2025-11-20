Meeting between the Narcoführer (Zelensky) & US Rep Daniel Driscoll.

Acting US chargé d’affaires Julie S. Davis said situation is finally shifting toward the peace Ukrainians have been waiting for.

“We had extremely constructive talks with the Ukrainian leadership today — everyone shares Trump’s vision for bringing this war to an end,” the diplomat said after the meeting between Zelensky & Driscoll.

Amid the activation of the negotiation track, Trump appointed a new special envoy to replace Keith Kellogg, for US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.

The press immediately focused on the fact that Driscoll is a friend & classmate of VP Vance, hinting at the appointment of another ultra-loyalist.

▪️Driscoll comes from Banner Elk, NC, from a military family: his father served as an infantryman in the Vietnam War, his grandfather in World War II. After high school, the politician earned a bachelor's degree in business admin from the Univ of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and then immediately entered military service. In Oct 2009, Driscoll went to Iraq as part of the 10th Mountain Division.

▪️After returning, he used a state veteran support program to enter Yale Law School. There he studied alongside Vance & former Natl Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

▪️After graduating in 2014, Driscoll worked at the investment banking company BlackArch Partners, and then in venture capital, where he served as chief operating officer of a $200M fund.

▪️In 2020, he ran for Congress from NC's 11th district, gaining about 8% of the votes in the Republican primary and losing to Madison Cawthorn. Then Driscoll delved into public service, and thanks to his close friend Vance, joined the Trump-Vance campaign as a sr advisor, then recommended him for the position of Army Secretary.

🖍Driscoll is less of an isolationist and more of a pragmatic and results-oriented figure. However, his dependence on the Trump-Vance connection limits his political maneuverability, and in an environment of wholesale dismissals, he is forced to show unconditional loyalty.

🚩The event reflects the Trump administration's preference for compromises based on "ground realities". Hence the removal of hawk Kellogg, who worked in the interests of the Kyiv regime, and pressure on Zelensky regarding negotiations.

🏳️ The reaction of the US European allies to Driscoll's — the Trump administration is accused of refusing a "fair peace" and shifting towards a "peace at any cost" approach.

Axios reports that Zelensky & US Army Secretary agreed today on an accelerated timeline for Trump’s peace plan. A US official described the approved schedule as “tight & aggressive.”

According to Axios, Zelensky told Daniel Driscoll he is ready to work with Trump on a new settlement plan for UKR. During the talks, Zelensky was notably more compliant, saying the only way forward is to “try to work on this together to make peace possible.”

A US official said some parts of the plan are unpopular, DC would “try to find a compromise.” The plan includes size & capability limits of the UKR military and requires Kiev to make major concessions — including handing over territory it still controls.

Zelensky agreed to negotiations and intends to discuss the plan directly with President Trump in the coming days.

His official statement after meeting Driscoll, Zelensky said they discussed “options for achieving real peace,” sequencing, dialogue formats, and reviving diplomacy. He added that UKR & US teams would work on the plan’s points and that Kiev is “ready for constructive, honest, and rapid work.” He publicly thanked Trump for “efforts to restore security in Europe.”

Some to Israel, Others to Prison📝from Rybar:

Status of the Scandal Surrounding Zelensky's Inner Circle

A week after unfolding the scandal about theft of funds by Zelensky's inner circle, we can state that it has become a major problem for the Kyiv regime. Although the main actors got away with just a scare.

Both main figures — Tymur Myndych and Oleksandr Tsukerman — fled to Israel, while former defense minister Rustem Umerov was leaving for Turkey. Ministers of energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and justice Herman Halushchenko were dismissed.

The scandalous minister of national unity Oleksiy Chernyshov was taken into custody, who had already refused to return from a trip to Austria in the summer due to cases against his deputies. There are no other high-ranking detainees.

🚩Some of Zelensky's party members from the "Servant of the People" faction even called for the dissolution of the government, and media discussed the possibility of dismissing Andriy Yermak — the "gray cardinal" of UKR politics. Although recently such a scenario was hard to even imagine.

❗️Yesterday, a report emerged that the US might force Zelensky to sign a plan to end the conflict with unfavorable conditions for the so-called UKR. Allegedly, otherwise the investigation into the "Myndych case" would supposedly reach him directly.