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Dr. Richard Bartlett and Congressman Ralph Abraham interview July 15
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25 views • July 27, 2020
Richard Bartlett and Ralph Abraham, July 15, 2020
America Can We Talk?
COVID: Dr. Bartlett AND Louisiana Congressman Abraham join me in studio
Dr. Richard Bartlett ACWT interview July 2
https://www.brighteon.com/82cd2739-d290-4707-9700-760649ecb379
Debbie Georgatos
http://americacanwetalk.org
America Can We Talk?
COVID: Dr. Bartlett AND Louisiana Congressman Abraham join me in studio
Dr. Richard Bartlett ACWT interview July 2
https://www.brighteon.com/82cd2739-d290-4707-9700-760649ecb379
Debbie Georgatos
http://americacanwetalk.org
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