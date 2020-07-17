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Dr. Richard Bartlett ACWT interview July 2
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121 views • July 17, 2020
Richard Bartlett, July 2, 2020
America can we talk?
Dr. Richard Bartlett joins me to talk COVID cures
Dr. Richard Bartlett and Congressman Ralph Abraham interview July 15
https://www.brighteon.com/f4bc8703-fa3a-48ba-99b6-3dffecaf66ba
https://americacanwetalk.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericaCanWeTalk/
America can we talk?
Dr. Richard Bartlett joins me to talk COVID cures
Dr. Richard Bartlett and Congressman Ralph Abraham interview July 15
https://www.brighteon.com/f4bc8703-fa3a-48ba-99b6-3dffecaf66ba
https://americacanwetalk.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericaCanWeTalk/
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