456) Qualified doctor and singer Iyah May (real name Marguerite Clark) exposes the plandemic genocide

While ‘Karmageddon’ has sparked significant conversation and controversy, Iyah has stood her ground.
Sources — The Prisoner; Jan.02, 2025.
Iyah May | Karmageddon: https://www.brighteon.com/873c45d1-1eca-4a59-bcfd-f6542ffc5fe1
Jan.03, 2025. | SINGER IYAH MAY LOSES MUSIC CONTRACT OVER LYRICS: https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/singer-iyah-may-loses-music-contract-over-lyrics?cid=cdd36baf-601c-4d69-9f5e-16b41ec50c91
