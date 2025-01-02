Iyah May | Karmageddon 🎶🎵

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While ‘Karmageddon’ has sparked significant conversation and controversy, Iyah has stood her ground. She refused to compromise her vision when asked to change a key lyric line, leading to the end of her contract with her manager. She chose to walk away from her record label and now, fully independent, Iyah continues to carve her own path as an artist.
Her fearless approach is shaped by her unique perspective as a qualified medical doctor, having worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LYRICS:
I open up my phone on a Monday morning
Staring at my screen I'm tired and a little lonely
Mr Musk he said some shit the lefts are angry
Twitter wars and Gaza man it's overwhelming
Maybe that's how life becomes when
People less important than a profit line
No one cares about your dreams just pay
Your tax on time Keep scrolling
Hold me near to you now
Gender, guns, religion and abortion rights
You better pick a tribe and hate the other side
Keep scrolling
But did you see Taylor live?
Man made virus watch the millions die
Biggest profit of their lives
Here's inflation that's your prize
This is Karmageddon
Turn on the news and eat their lies
Kim or Kanye pick a side
Cancel culture what a vibe
This is Karmageddon
Corporations swear they never lie
Politicians bribed for life
More than war it's genocide
This is Karmageddon
Welcome to the chaos of the times
If you go left and I go right
Pray we make it out alive
This is Karmageddon
It's fashion week celebs lose ribs
Balenciaga how's the kids
Just ask Drake he's losing beef
Kendrick killed him in his sleep
Diss tracks about beating up your queen
While women dying doesn't cause a scene
While we're fed all these distractions
Kids are killed from Israel's actions
I'mma speak my mind
Sick to death of all these crazy lies
A circus for humanity's decline
We just want a peaceful life give the people back their rights
And I've still got a beef
Cause Fauci's laughing and we've been asleep
And WHO's a liar and it's running deep
Big pharma finna eat they a devil make them weak
Man made virus watch the millions die
Biggest profit of their lives
Here's inflation that's your prize
This is Karmageddon
Turn on the news and eat their lies
Kim or Kanye pick a side
Cancel culture what a vibe
This is Karmageddon
Corporations swear they never lie
Politicians bribed for life
More than war it's genocide
This is Karmageddon
Welcome to the chaos of the times
If you go left and I go right
Pray we make it out alive
This is Karmageddon
Written by: Iyah May & Danny Duke
Performed by: Iyah May
Produced by: Danny Duke
Mixed by: Danny Duke
Mastered by: Chunkyluv
Video By: Brad Murnane
Edited By: Brad Murnane & Iyah May
Mirrored - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y29kmnhjtc8