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Anne-Laure Bonnel - Ukraine : "Ceux qui appellent à la guerre ne la connaissent pas !"
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7 mars 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L_9-GS7ZCM
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Et cf. Donbass - la guerre oubliée, le documentaire choc d'Anne-Laure Bonnel (2015)
https://www.brighteon.com/a32590f8-4e61-4c85-9398-b3bab70e2e5e
Avec Anne-Laure Bonnel, reporter de guerre indépendante et enseignante en audiovisuel à La Sorbonne et à l’ENS Cachan. Réalisatrice de “Donbass” en 2016, contributrice pour Le Figaro.
Retrouvez Bercoff dans tous ses états avec André Bercoff et Augustin Moriaux du lundi au vendredi de 12h à 14h sur #SudRadio.
Abonnez-vous pour plus de contenus : http://ow.ly/7FZy50G1rry
———————————————————————
▶️ Suivez le direct : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x75yzts
🎧 Retrouvez nos podcasts et articles : https://www.sudradio.fr/
———————————————————————
🔴 Nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux 🔴
▪️ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SudRadioOfficiel
▪️ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sudradioofficiel
▪️ Twitter : https://twitter.com/SudRadio
▪️ TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@sudradio?lang=fr
———————————————————————
☀️ Et pour plus de vidéos de Bercoff dans tous ses états : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaXVMKmPLMDQe5oKZlhHutOQlGCq7EVU4
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Et cf. Donbass - la guerre oubliée, le documentaire choc d'Anne-Laure Bonnel (2015)
https://www.brighteon.com/a32590f8-4e61-4c85-9398-b3bab70e2e5e
Avec Anne-Laure Bonnel, reporter de guerre indépendante et enseignante en audiovisuel à La Sorbonne et à l’ENS Cachan. Réalisatrice de “Donbass” en 2016, contributrice pour Le Figaro.
Retrouvez Bercoff dans tous ses états avec André Bercoff et Augustin Moriaux du lundi au vendredi de 12h à 14h sur #SudRadio.
Abonnez-vous pour plus de contenus : http://ow.ly/7FZy50G1rry
———————————————————————
▶️ Suivez le direct : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x75yzts
🎧 Retrouvez nos podcasts et articles : https://www.sudradio.fr/
———————————————————————
🔴 Nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux 🔴
▪️ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SudRadioOfficiel
▪️ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sudradioofficiel
▪️ Twitter : https://twitter.com/SudRadio
▪️ TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@sudradio?lang=fr
———————————————————————
☀️ Et pour plus de vidéos de Bercoff dans tous ses états : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaXVMKmPLMDQe5oKZlhHutOQlGCq7EVU4
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