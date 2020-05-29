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DECEPTION WAS MY JOB - YURI BEZMENOV (VIDEO)
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51 views • May 29, 2020
Listen to former Russian KGB Agent Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov tell the TRUTH on this video. This interview is being conducted by G. Edward Griffin in 1984 during the height of The Cold War. Yuri defected to the USA from Russia in 1970 to seek more Freedom, but then Russia got rid of Communism, and now the entire world is going the way of the Illuminati's New World Order agenda which is Crony Capitalism, Communism/Socialism & Fascism/Nazism ALL WRAPPED UP INTO A ONE WORLD ORDER. He is telling you that at the end of WWII, the Nazis, Zionists, and Jesuits took over the USA. Today the USA is the worst terrorist nation on earth. They have complete Indoctrination in Schools, Fake News on all Mainstream Media Sources, and Covert Intelligence is pulling off False Flag Events & PsyOps using Crisis Actors & the MSM. Both the Liberals & Conservatives are working together to divide & conquer the masses so the Illuminati's New World Order can take over the world. The USA use to be the greatest Nation on Earth as far as Freedom goes, but today they run huge PsyOps on their people; the Fake War on Drugs & Fake War on Terror. He says the 4 Stages to Brainwash People into accepting A NEW NORMAL is as follows: Stage One - Demoralization; Stage Two - Crisis; Stage Three - Normalization; and Stage Four - Destabilization. ALL governments use the PROBLEM - REACTION - SOLUTION paradigm. They create the problem, create the reaction through fake media, and then provide the solution stating it is for your own safety & security. Most humans are ignorant SHEEP that want others to tell them what to do, thinking requires too much work on their part. Another thing to TAKE AWAY FROM THIS VIDEO, is NEVER be loyal to any government on earth, ALL GOVERNMENTS are here to ENSLAVE THE MASSES; instead, BE LOYAL TO YOURSELF, YOUR FAMILY, YOUR FREEDOMS - and TO HELL WITH ALL GOVERNMENTS. Patriotism to any government is BRAINWASHING AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. The graduate degree certification is known as PATRIOTISM. Anyone that calls themselves a Patriot, is a COMPLETE BRAINWASHED IDIOT. Treason against ALL governments should be worn like a BADGE OF HONOR. Always put humans, freedom & love as your life's goal, piss on governments at any & all opportunities. People that trust governments are known as USEFUL IDIOTS!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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