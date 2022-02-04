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COVIDLAND 2: The Mask
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60 views • February 04, 2022
COVIDLAND 1: The Lockdown https://www.brighteon.com/43efc6e2-ea5b-4281-8df4-8b96191caa3a
Do you want to stop the elite corporate forces that are conditioning you, your loved ones, and everyone on earth they’re ‘non-essential?’ Do you want to live in a free country with strong small businesses? Want to prevent the next tyrannical lockdown? Watch and share COVIDLAND Episode Two: The Mask, uncovers the real science behind face coverings and explores the physical and mental health impacts of face masks. ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced documentary series made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Get involved! Take action! Remember, the globalist forces carrying out this planetary COVID takeover have an Achilles heel: an informed public! Wield these new documentaries as an instrumental tool to wake up humanity and help assure the criminals that launched this crisis are brought to justice.
Do you want to stop the elite corporate forces that are conditioning you, your loved ones, and everyone on earth they’re ‘non-essential?’ Do you want to live in a free country with strong small businesses? Want to prevent the next tyrannical lockdown? Watch and share COVIDLAND Episode Two: The Mask, uncovers the real science behind face coverings and explores the physical and mental health impacts of face masks. ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced documentary series made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Get involved! Take action! Remember, the globalist forces carrying out this planetary COVID takeover have an Achilles heel: an informed public! Wield these new documentaries as an instrumental tool to wake up humanity and help assure the criminals that launched this crisis are brought to justice.
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