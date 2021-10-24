© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVIDLAND 1: The Lockdown
Follow
1
Share
Report
44 views • October 24, 2021
COVIDLAND 2: The Mask https://www.brighteon.com/497394d4-ce84-402b-8a99-5b8d78619094
Do you want to stop the elite corporate forces that are conditioning you, your loved ones, and everyone on earth they’re ‘non-essential?’ Do you want to live in a free country with strong small businesses? Want to prevent the next tyrannical lockdown?
Watch and share COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown - A groundbreaking new film that chronicles how a cabal of mega-corporations worked through the United Nations to hijack our world, all while being aided by the mainstream media and Big Tech. ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced movie made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Get involved! Take action! Remember, the globalist forces carrying out this planetary Covid takeover have an Achilles heel: an informed public! Wield this new film as an instrumental tool to wake up humanity and help assure the criminals that launched this crisis are brought to justice.
COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown is the beginning of a five-part series set to be released this coming fall and winter.
Do you want to stop the elite corporate forces that are conditioning you, your loved ones, and everyone on earth they’re ‘non-essential?’ Do you want to live in a free country with strong small businesses? Want to prevent the next tyrannical lockdown?
Watch and share COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown - A groundbreaking new film that chronicles how a cabal of mega-corporations worked through the United Nations to hijack our world, all while being aided by the mainstream media and Big Tech. ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced movie made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Get involved! Take action! Remember, the globalist forces carrying out this planetary Covid takeover have an Achilles heel: an informed public! Wield this new film as an instrumental tool to wake up humanity and help assure the criminals that launched this crisis are brought to justice.
COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown is the beginning of a five-part series set to be released this coming fall and winter.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.