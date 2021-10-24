BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVIDLAND 1: The Lockdown
Informed Consent
Informed Consent
72 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
44 views • October 24, 2021
COVIDLAND 2: The Mask https://www.brighteon.com/497394d4-ce84-402b-8a99-5b8d78619094
Do you want to stop the elite corporate forces that are conditioning you, your loved ones, and everyone on earth they’re ‘non-essential?’ Do you want to live in a free country with strong small businesses? Want to prevent the next tyrannical lockdown?
Watch and share COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown - A groundbreaking new film that chronicles how a cabal of mega-corporations worked through the United Nations to hijack our world, all while being aided by the mainstream media and Big Tech. ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced movie made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!

Get involved! Take action! Remember, the globalist forces carrying out this planetary Covid takeover have an Achilles heel: an informed public! Wield this new film as an instrumental tool to wake up humanity and help assure the criminals that launched this crisis are brought to justice.

COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown is the beginning of a five-part series set to be released this coming fall and winter.
Keywords
covid-19plandemiccovidlandcoronafacts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Patrick Lewis
Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Belle Carter
Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Coco Somers
Hamas Leader Says Palestinian &#8220;Blood&#8221; Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Hamas Leader Says Palestinian “Blood” Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Belle Carter
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy