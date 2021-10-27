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Easy Way to Get Started into Crypto
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30 views • October 27, 2021
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New to crypto and wondering what is the easiest way to get into crypto?
Hopefully this quick video gives you some ideas.
Crypto Currency can appear random and chaotic without basic understanding of Technical Analysis and Market Cycles. Follow my channel and I will do my best to make it easier to understand.
• See how crypto will Slay the Banking System:
https://www.brighteon.com/4c1710e1-0b4c-4a90-a04a-a0c17d646cd9
https://youtu.be/kYilaqq2r_w
• Meet A Cypher Punk Group actively building the future
https://www.indicorps.network/
• Excellent Cypher Punk Repository so that you understand the TRUE purpose of crypto:
https://nakamotoinstitute.org/literature/
Please Like and Subscribe for more
and if you want to buy me a coffee;
send Litecoin to this LTC address:
LMQJQWe11t2G265xZeZ4VHv3f1Mr2oYuGN
PLEASE Leave a comment! It really helps the channel!
New to crypto and wondering what is the easiest way to get into crypto?
Hopefully this quick video gives you some ideas.
Crypto Currency can appear random and chaotic without basic understanding of Technical Analysis and Market Cycles. Follow my channel and I will do my best to make it easier to understand.
• See how crypto will Slay the Banking System:
https://www.brighteon.com/4c1710e1-0b4c-4a90-a04a-a0c17d646cd9
https://youtu.be/kYilaqq2r_w
• Meet A Cypher Punk Group actively building the future
https://www.indicorps.network/
• Excellent Cypher Punk Repository so that you understand the TRUE purpose of crypto:
https://nakamotoinstitute.org/literature/
Please Like and Subscribe for more
and if you want to buy me a coffee;
send Litecoin to this LTC address:
LMQJQWe11t2G265xZeZ4VHv3f1Mr2oYuGN
PLEASE Leave a comment! It really helps the channel!
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