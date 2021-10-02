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Crypto Slays the Central Banks
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99 views • October 02, 2021
LINKS:
• Foundation Principles for Benchmark Coin:
https://www.energy-economy.org/
• A Cypher Punk Group actively building all the above
https://www.indicorps.network/
• Excellent Cypher Punk Repository:
https://nakamotoinstitute.org/literature/
• Tech Links:
- Excellent anonymous, programmable, meta-search engine
https://searx.ninja/
- Free VPN
https://protonvpn.com/pricing
- Free Coding School:
https://hackr.io/
- List of books to for developers:
https://blog.codinghorror.com/recommended-reading-for-developers/
- Good article on the basics of Cryptography
https://www.thesslstore.com/blog/difference-encryption-hashing-salting/
- Free electronics courses:
https://www.edx.org/learn/electronics
- Game to test your hacking skills, with free tutorials:
http://www.blackhost.xyz/?id=hgm
- Write a custom Ethereum Token:
https://www.toptal.com/ethereum/create-erc20-token-tutorial
• Ideas on a micro network:
https://youtu.be/RBDKj_1_95s
• Get started in crypto:
- Easiest place for a newb to start in crypto:
" https://www.coinbase.com/join/"
• A General History of the Central Bank Cartel:
- 1933 Congressman Mcfadden describes in detail the corrupt mechanism of the Central Bank:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YF6ai2mu6Bpv/
-1954 Eustace Mullins Write and expose' on the men behind the FED:
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-Yc5BED-gpTNRjLh6/
- 1966 Historian Carrol Quigley writes the massive Tome "Tragedy and Hope" which gives a detailed history on the central banking cartel far into the past.
https://archive.org/details/TragedyAndHope_501
- 1974 Anthony Sutton details the corruption of the Cartel, most importantly how they facilitated funding of Hitler and Trotsky through colluding corporate funding.
https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf
https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_the_bolshevik_revolution-5.pdf
https://archive.org/details/wallstreetandfdr_202003
- Edward Griffin's Summary of the Fed Cartel:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yXUwSCksAge7/
- Detailed Animation of The FED's Theft Machine:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDe5kUUyT0
• If you would like to support this channel, send Litecoin (LTC) to:
MQVnfyydkTtV1Ahg2YJ1ggzhA6zswFjqQZ
• Foundation Principles for Benchmark Coin:
https://www.energy-economy.org/
• A Cypher Punk Group actively building all the above
https://www.indicorps.network/
• Excellent Cypher Punk Repository:
https://nakamotoinstitute.org/literature/
• Tech Links:
- Excellent anonymous, programmable, meta-search engine
https://searx.ninja/
- Free VPN
https://protonvpn.com/pricing
- Free Coding School:
https://hackr.io/
- List of books to for developers:
https://blog.codinghorror.com/recommended-reading-for-developers/
- Good article on the basics of Cryptography
https://www.thesslstore.com/blog/difference-encryption-hashing-salting/
- Free electronics courses:
https://www.edx.org/learn/electronics
- Game to test your hacking skills, with free tutorials:
http://www.blackhost.xyz/?id=hgm
- Write a custom Ethereum Token:
https://www.toptal.com/ethereum/create-erc20-token-tutorial
• Ideas on a micro network:
https://youtu.be/RBDKj_1_95s
• Get started in crypto:
- Easiest place for a newb to start in crypto:
" https://www.coinbase.com/join/"
• A General History of the Central Bank Cartel:
- 1933 Congressman Mcfadden describes in detail the corrupt mechanism of the Central Bank:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YF6ai2mu6Bpv/
-1954 Eustace Mullins Write and expose' on the men behind the FED:
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-Yc5BED-gpTNRjLh6/
- 1966 Historian Carrol Quigley writes the massive Tome "Tragedy and Hope" which gives a detailed history on the central banking cartel far into the past.
https://archive.org/details/TragedyAndHope_501
- 1974 Anthony Sutton details the corruption of the Cartel, most importantly how they facilitated funding of Hitler and Trotsky through colluding corporate funding.
https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf
https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_the_bolshevik_revolution-5.pdf
https://archive.org/details/wallstreetandfdr_202003
- Edward Griffin's Summary of the Fed Cartel:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yXUwSCksAge7/
- Detailed Animation of The FED's Theft Machine:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDe5kUUyT0
• If you would like to support this channel, send Litecoin (LTC) to:
MQVnfyydkTtV1Ahg2YJ1ggzhA6zswFjqQZ
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