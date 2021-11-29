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IMPORTANT CANADIAN UPDATE - TEACHERS ASK POLICE AND JUDGE FOR INVESTIGATIONS AGAINST GOV MANDATES AND LOCKDOWNS. - UNITE AND WIN!
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261 views • November 29, 2021
CANADA IS FIGHTING BACK! - UNITE AND PROSPER!
DR FLEMMING - https://www.brighteon.com/9ede74fc-8904-4fd8-9dcd-b3006b0fdbfb
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BORRIS!??? = https://www.bitchute.com/video/2q8LnYbzdRLD/
THIS IS ONE OF MY MOST IMPORTANT VIDEOS..! GRAPHINE OXIDE - https://www.brighteon.com/9ef7f230-519a-4905-8b79-84d53ec2da90
Fed Up Guatamalans Bring a Guillitine to Congress to Show they Mean Business- https://www.brighteon.com/2849b76a-66d8-419c-b5d5-c2857e7b034f
WE ARE AWAKENED! - ARE YOU? - https://www.brighteon.com/30de209c-6be3-41b1-89a9-ea559515a6e7
DR FLEMMING - https://www.brighteon.com/9ede74fc-8904-4fd8-9dcd-b3006b0fdbfb
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BORRIS!??? = https://www.bitchute.com/video/2q8LnYbzdRLD/
THIS IS ONE OF MY MOST IMPORTANT VIDEOS..! GRAPHINE OXIDE - https://www.brighteon.com/9ef7f230-519a-4905-8b79-84d53ec2da90
Fed Up Guatamalans Bring a Guillitine to Congress to Show they Mean Business- https://www.brighteon.com/2849b76a-66d8-419c-b5d5-c2857e7b034f
WE ARE AWAKENED! - ARE YOU? - https://www.brighteon.com/30de209c-6be3-41b1-89a9-ea559515a6e7
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