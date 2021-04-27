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NAMED & SHAMED: The “journalists” who went on Chinese Communist Party junkets, then delivered “favorable coverage”
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21 views • April 27, 2021
NAMED & SHAMED: The “journalists” who went on Chinese Communist Party junkets, then delivered “favorable coverage”
04/21/2021 / By News Editors https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
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All Roads Lead to Biden.
In addition to the spouse of the potential Deputy Secretary of State appearing on the list, a journalist on the list – Steve Clemons – has been praised by President Biden.
Clemons, a former Editor-at-Large for The Atlantic and current MSNBC Contributor and Editor-at-Large for The Hill, was part of the press pool covering then-Vice President Biden’s 2013 trip to China.
Biden told his Chinese Communist Party counterpart that Clemons was a “very important man” that he should “really want to speak to”:
While taking pictures of the two Vice Presidents with a new iPhone 5, Vice President Biden pointed at your pool, whose name is Steve Clemons, and gestured to VP Li Yuancho saying “he is a very important man. Seriously he is important.” Your pool demurred as best he could. This will surprise some but it is true.
Then Vice President Biden told Vice President Li, “You should speak to him. He is the one you really want to speak to. Seriously.”
Pool froze up not knowing what to do but smile and wave a bit to Vice President Li. As Vice President Biden and Vice President Li began to walk away towards the banquet hall door, Vice President Li Yuanchao stopped and looked at your pool and said in deep, halting, but distinctive English, “Vice President Biden is a good friend to you and to me.”
VP Biden winked the direction of your pool and the two vice presidents walked into the banquet hall.
Clemons’s pool report continued, describing how Biden, while accompanied by his son Hunter, offered to buy him an ice cream bar:
Quite suddenly and 2:34 pm, the vice president’s motorcade stopped with Vice President Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and granddaughter Finnegan Biden jumping out of their vehicles. They began to walk along the south side of the shopping street, zeroing in first on a small shop that had nothing classic in it—but sold water, sodas, various household convenience items and Magnum ice cream bars. The vice president seemed thrilled to find the Magnum bars and decided to use your pool as a prop again, calling out to your pool, and saying “you want an ice cream bar?”
Your pool replied, “Don’t tempt your pool … but no.”
Clemons, who has also written articles proclaiming “Biden gets China,” has also tweeted about the development of “a new global order” with China as the “anchor”:
Read more at: TheNationalPulse.com and Corruption.news.
Tagged Under: CCP, communist China, conspiracy, corruption, CUSEF, deception, fake news, Joe Biden, Journalism, lies, politics, propaganda, traitors
04/21/2021 / By News Editors https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
Beautiful cities, ruined by the mob | Eric Bolling https://www.brighteon.com/bc6ce906-f978-4462-8293-f48bfae55a3c
All Roads Lead to Biden.
In addition to the spouse of the potential Deputy Secretary of State appearing on the list, a journalist on the list – Steve Clemons – has been praised by President Biden.
Clemons, a former Editor-at-Large for The Atlantic and current MSNBC Contributor and Editor-at-Large for The Hill, was part of the press pool covering then-Vice President Biden’s 2013 trip to China.
Biden told his Chinese Communist Party counterpart that Clemons was a “very important man” that he should “really want to speak to”:
While taking pictures of the two Vice Presidents with a new iPhone 5, Vice President Biden pointed at your pool, whose name is Steve Clemons, and gestured to VP Li Yuancho saying “he is a very important man. Seriously he is important.” Your pool demurred as best he could. This will surprise some but it is true.
Then Vice President Biden told Vice President Li, “You should speak to him. He is the one you really want to speak to. Seriously.”
Pool froze up not knowing what to do but smile and wave a bit to Vice President Li. As Vice President Biden and Vice President Li began to walk away towards the banquet hall door, Vice President Li Yuanchao stopped and looked at your pool and said in deep, halting, but distinctive English, “Vice President Biden is a good friend to you and to me.”
VP Biden winked the direction of your pool and the two vice presidents walked into the banquet hall.
Clemons’s pool report continued, describing how Biden, while accompanied by his son Hunter, offered to buy him an ice cream bar:
Quite suddenly and 2:34 pm, the vice president’s motorcade stopped with Vice President Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and granddaughter Finnegan Biden jumping out of their vehicles. They began to walk along the south side of the shopping street, zeroing in first on a small shop that had nothing classic in it—but sold water, sodas, various household convenience items and Magnum ice cream bars. The vice president seemed thrilled to find the Magnum bars and decided to use your pool as a prop again, calling out to your pool, and saying “you want an ice cream bar?”
Your pool replied, “Don’t tempt your pool … but no.”
Clemons, who has also written articles proclaiming “Biden gets China,” has also tweeted about the development of “a new global order” with China as the “anchor”:
Read more at: TheNationalPulse.com and Corruption.news.
Tagged Under: CCP, communist China, conspiracy, corruption, CUSEF, deception, fake news, Joe Biden, Journalism, lies, politics, propaganda, traitors
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