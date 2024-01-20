More Proof the "Vaccinated" are Emitting MAC Addresses

No wonder Bill Gates is involved with these non-vaccines. They install network infrastructure in people. This mark of the beast is not what people have been conditioned to expect, but here it is.

Instructions for Using WiGGLE WiFi: https://www.brighteon.com/cdfaa6ba-6795-4211-b33a-ea2f69711e24 The First Clue in the MAC Adresses: https://www.brighteon.com/34175de2-36f7-4ceb-93ae-888fb3bf75e4 The Covid "Vaxxed" are now Cyborgs Awaiting Instructions: https://www.brighteon.com/eef3b127-0486-44ed-87dd-8f8b40f73cdc

