Random MAC Addresses and How to Identify Them | See my comment in description

ISE TME Charlie Moreton dives into MAC addresses and explains the unique characteristics of Random MAC addresses.
0:11 Anatomy of a MAC address
0:34 BLOCK_ID and DEVICE_ID
1:34 What a Random MAC address means to users and NAC Administrators
2:21 Breaking down a Random MAC address
3:01 Identifying a Random MAC address
"Putting this up here as some people claiming the "unknown devices" mac addresses being detected are caused by this mac address randomization in devices. I am finding that the 2nd digit of MAC address, in most cases still doesn't comply with what the CISCO guy said in this
video ie the 2nd character is not a 2, a 6, an A or an E.
Hope this helps people investigating this."
~The Prisoner
As ever do your own research...
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AN3PhXv00kQ
Cisco ISE - Identity Services Engine
