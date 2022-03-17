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Time to Say Goodbye WOW! This is Beyond My Ability to span 20+ Years and KNOW The LORD Planned IT
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132 views • March 17, 2022
"The LORD GOD PLANNED This MINISTRY From Beginning to END ,,,,
(4321 = MIKAYEHU ) WHO Is LIKE YAH ??????????????????????? My Mind is BEYOND BLOWN"
video by Jonathan Kleck
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
(4321 = MIKAYEHU ) WHO Is LIKE YAH ??????????????????????? My Mind is BEYOND BLOWN"
video by Jonathan Kleck
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
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