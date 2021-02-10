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PSEC - 2021 - WE ARE AT WAR - Know Your Enemy [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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100 views • February 10, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - WE ARE AT WAR - Know Your Enemy" -- as George Carlin once said, there is a great big club, you're not in it, and they don't give a fuck about you. They are however waging war against you, whether you want to accept that, or not.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Reinette Senum, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Tom Nicholson. Idiocracy
Hashtags: #agenda21 #newworldorder #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: agenda21 newworldorder genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: agenda21, newworldorder, genocide


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kdr4HourEXzu/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206100005180010496?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---WE-ARE-AT-WAR---Know-Your-Enemy--hd-720p-:6?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdpprr-psec-2021-we-are-at-war-know-your-enemy-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/FmsMFUy
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/47afd05d-c840-4bf1-a92b-4c023636cb94
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/RrHKsZn9OpXqJUc

Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-we-are-at-war-know-your-enemy-1206438319522193408?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-WE-ARE-AT-WAR-Know-Your-Enemy-869968137

PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Keywords
genocideagenda21newowlrdorder
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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