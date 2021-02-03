Variant is nothing to be worried about, Beware the media distraction

Variant is nothing to be worried about, Beware the media distractionGET THE THREE QUESTIONS TO WRITE TO YOUR MP ABOUT AND DEMAND ANSWERS TO, ALSO TRY CHRIS WHITTYQUESTION 1Have you ever actually isolated andpurified the virus so that you knowthat all of this genetic material thatyou are working with could have onlycome from the virus?ANSWERThe answer would be a resounding noand so that ar, makes the entireproject that he is working onbasically scientifically invalid.QUESTION 2This genetic material that you are findingthat you say are variants of theoriginal genome, at anytime in this processdid you ever mix the genetic materialfrom the sample with genetic materialfrom any other source. Such asBovine fetal serum, ORMonkey Kidney Cells?ANSWERIf the answer is yes, which it is. Thenhow could you possibly know wherethis sequence that you are saying comesfrom the virus actually originated fromThe answer is he has no idea!QUESTION 3Isn't it true that the more you culture itand the more cycles you put this sample throughbecause of the fact that MRNA is so unstableyou will generate more and more avariantcopies of MRNA, which will make you think youhave copies of the original sequence, isn't that true?ANSWERThe answer is that of course that it is.Dr Tom says "the last time I lookedthey are claiming there are 397different variants of Sars Cov 2 virusbecause you are basically looking atdifferent peoples garbage and differentalignment processes, because nobodyhas a real virus or a real genomeand as I've said over and overthe reason why we have 397different variations of the Sars Cov 2 virusand only one variation of the Ford Mustangor a Schnauzer is because Schnauzer'sand Mustangs actually exist and canbe studied and characterised andSars Cov-2 viruses don't / haven't been.THE CURRENT VARIANT TO COVID _19At last count is one of the 397 others.Here's why thereIS NOTHING TO BE AFRAID OF.Dr Thomas Cowan MDExplains in his inimitable waywith amazing clarity how theCovid_19 has never been isolatedand so the 'variant' is a theoretical,better known as an imaginary sequence.Contains three questions that willexpose the VARIANT VIRUSWE ALL NEED ANSWERS TO THESE QUESTIONSwrite to your MPORProfessor Chris WhittyChief Medical Officer (CMO)for EnglandThe UK government’s Chief Medical AdviserHave pen and paper at the ready.