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Dr Tom Cowan DESTROYS COVID Variant, Three questions governments need to answer, Write to Chris Whitty or your MP with these questions
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Dr Tom Cowan DESTROYS Sars cov-2 Variant, Three questions governments need to answer, Write to Chris Whitty or your MP with these questions
QUESTION 1
Have you ever actually isolated and
purified the virus so that you know
that all of this genetic material that
you are working with could have only
come from the virus?
ANSWER
The answer would be a resounding no
and so that ar, makes the entire
project that he is working on
basically scientifically invalid.
QUESTION 2
This genetic material that you are finding
that you say are variants of the
original genome, at anytime in this process
did you ever mix the genetic material
from the sample with genetic material
from any other source. Such as
Bovine fetal serum, OR
Monkey Kidney Cells?
ANSWER
If the answer is yes, which it is. Then
how could you possibly know where
this sequence that you are saying comes
from the virus actually originated from
The answer is he has no idea!
QUESTION 3
Isn't it true that the more you culture it
and the more cycles you put this sample through
because of the fact that MRNA is so unstable
you will generate more and more avariant
copies of MRNA, which will make you think you
have copies of the original sequence, isn't that true?
ANSWER
The answer is that of course that it is.
Dr Tom says "the last time I looked
they are claiming there are 397
different variants of Sars Cov 2 virus
because you are basically looking at
different peoples garbage and different
alignment processes, because nobody
has a real virus or a real genome
and as I've said over and over
the reason why we have 397
different variations of the Sars Cov 2 virus
and only one variation of the Ford Mustang
or a Schnauzer is because Schnauzer's
and Mustangs actually exist and can
be studied and characterised and
Sars Cov-2 viruses don't / haven't been.
THE CURRENT VARIANT TO COVID _19
At last count is one of the 397 others.
Here's why there
IS NOTHING TO BE AFRAID OF.
Dr Thomas Cowan MD
Explains in his inimitable way
with amazing clarity how the
Covid_19 has never been isolated
and so the 'variant' is a theoretical,
better known as an imaginary sequence.
Contains three questions that will
expose the VARIANT VIRUS
WE ALL NEED ANSWERS TO THESE QUESTIONS
write to your MP
OR
Professor Chris Whitty
Chief Medical Officer (CMO)
for England
The UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser
Have pen and paper at the ready.
QUESTION 1
Have you ever actually isolated and
purified the virus so that you know
that all of this genetic material that
you are working with could have only
come from the virus?
ANSWER
The answer would be a resounding no
and so that ar, makes the entire
project that he is working on
basically scientifically invalid.
QUESTION 2
This genetic material that you are finding
that you say are variants of the
original genome, at anytime in this process
did you ever mix the genetic material
from the sample with genetic material
from any other source. Such as
Bovine fetal serum, OR
Monkey Kidney Cells?
ANSWER
If the answer is yes, which it is. Then
how could you possibly know where
this sequence that you are saying comes
from the virus actually originated from
The answer is he has no idea!
QUESTION 3
Isn't it true that the more you culture it
and the more cycles you put this sample through
because of the fact that MRNA is so unstable
you will generate more and more avariant
copies of MRNA, which will make you think you
have copies of the original sequence, isn't that true?
ANSWER
The answer is that of course that it is.
Dr Tom says "the last time I looked
they are claiming there are 397
different variants of Sars Cov 2 virus
because you are basically looking at
different peoples garbage and different
alignment processes, because nobody
has a real virus or a real genome
and as I've said over and over
the reason why we have 397
different variations of the Sars Cov 2 virus
and only one variation of the Ford Mustang
or a Schnauzer is because Schnauzer's
and Mustangs actually exist and can
be studied and characterised and
Sars Cov-2 viruses don't / haven't been.
THE CURRENT VARIANT TO COVID _19
At last count is one of the 397 others.
Here's why there
IS NOTHING TO BE AFRAID OF.
Dr Thomas Cowan MD
Explains in his inimitable way
with amazing clarity how the
Covid_19 has never been isolated
and so the 'variant' is a theoretical,
better known as an imaginary sequence.
Contains three questions that will
expose the VARIANT VIRUS
WE ALL NEED ANSWERS TO THESE QUESTIONS
write to your MP
OR
Professor Chris Whitty
Chief Medical Officer (CMO)
for England
The UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser
Have pen and paper at the ready.
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