Dr Tom Cowan DESTROYS COVID Variant, Three questions governments need to answer, Write to Chris Whitty or your MP with these questions

Dr Tom Cowan DESTROYS Sars cov-2 Variant, Three questions governments need to answer, Write to Chris Whitty or your MP with these questions

QUESTION 1

Have you ever actually isolated and

purified the virus so that you know

that all of this genetic material that

you are working with could have only

come from the virus?



ANSWER

The answer would be a resounding no

and so that ar, makes the entire

project that he is working on

basically scientifically invalid.



QUESTION 2

This genetic material that you are finding

that you say are variants of the

original genome, at anytime in this process

did you ever mix the genetic material

from the sample with genetic material

from any other source. Such as

Bovine fetal serum, OR

Monkey Kidney Cells?

ANSWER

If the answer is yes, which it is. Then

how could you possibly know where

this sequence that you are saying comes

from the virus actually originated from

The answer is he has no idea!



QUESTION 3

Isn't it true that the more you culture it

and the more cycles you put this sample through

because of the fact that MRNA is so unstable

you will generate more and more avariant

copies of MRNA, which will make you think you

have copies of the original sequence, isn't that true?



ANSWER

The answer is that of course that it is.





Dr Tom says "the last time I looked

they are claiming there are 397

different variants of Sars Cov 2 virus

because you are basically looking at

different peoples garbage and different

alignment processes, because nobody

has a real virus or a real genome

and as I've said over and over

the reason why we have 397

different variations of the Sars Cov 2 virus

and only one variation of the Ford Mustang

or a Schnauzer is because Schnauzer's

and Mustangs actually exist and can

be studied and characterised and

Sars Cov-2 viruses don't / haven't been.



THE CURRENT VARIANT TO COVID _19

At last count is one of the 397 others.

Here's why there

IS NOTHING TO BE AFRAID OF.









Dr Thomas Cowan MD



Explains in his inimitable way

with amazing clarity how the



Covid_19 has never been isolated

and so the 'variant' is a theoretical,

better known as an imaginary sequence.



Contains three questions that will

expose the VARIANT VIRUS

WE ALL NEED ANSWERS TO THESE QUESTIONS

write to your MP

OR

Professor Chris Whitty

Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

for England

The UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser



Have pen and paper at the ready.