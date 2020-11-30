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Art - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 7
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21 views • November 30, 2020
Effect of Art on Human Life. What makes Art beautiful? "AHA Art".
What is the new Art of the New Humanity? Who is the Artist of the new Humanity?
“Whole-Art Piece”. Art helping in the Crisis. Art as a Tool of Consciousness.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e8ba098-3e91-4f4f-8b8c-e1f76b77356c
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
What is the new Art of the New Humanity? Who is the Artist of the new Humanity?
“Whole-Art Piece”. Art helping in the Crisis. Art as a Tool of Consciousness.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e8ba098-3e91-4f4f-8b8c-e1f76b77356c
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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