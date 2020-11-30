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Food - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 8
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78 views • November 30, 2020
Is Food the source of our wellbeing or a reason for damage done to our bodies?
Collapse of global food Chains and other problems of our food situation.
How to release people from the constraints of the defective system into the new type of communities. What can YOU do for it? Food Manual of the New Humanity and evolutionary leap.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/d86ab2b9-86ea-4a2c-a702-1d0cfb330aab
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
Collapse of global food Chains and other problems of our food situation.
How to release people from the constraints of the defective system into the new type of communities. What can YOU do for it? Food Manual of the New Humanity and evolutionary leap.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/d86ab2b9-86ea-4a2c-a702-1d0cfb330aab
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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