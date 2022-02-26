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The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Pt 21 - The Untold Truth About Nose Swabs [26.02.2022]
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383 views • February 26, 2022
Note: I was very close NOT to share this video because 'Fall Cabal' aká Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter is obviously also about to 'wake up' just like us others... They apparently still believe that a 'virus' exists and that all people have an 'immune system'... You want Proof? See this Documentary:
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [20.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Does all people have an 'immune' system?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all medicine?
- And why? (Follow the money)
Timeline + Contents:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
--
Part 21: Covid-19: Part 4 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times.
About nose swabs and PCR
This is part 21 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 22 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com
FallCabal
105568 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wKBBGATV3jyg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [20.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Does all people have an 'immune' system?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all medicine?
- And why? (Follow the money)
Timeline + Contents:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
--
Part 21: Covid-19: Part 4 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times.
About nose swabs and PCR
This is part 21 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 22 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com
FallCabal
105568 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wKBBGATV3jyg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
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