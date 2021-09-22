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Funeral Director Whistleblower John O'Looney, Shocking Revelations, Covid Jab, Murder in Care Homes
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83 views • September 22, 2021
TESTIMONY ABOUT THE ULTIMATE brave Whistleblower Funeral Director
https://rumble.com/vmravx-funeral-director-whistleblower-john-olooney-shocking-revelations-covid-jab-.html
Rod of Iron / Max Igan
https://ugetube.com/watch/funeral-director-speaks-out-on-covid-fraud-and-vaccine_7MLViiPvIQfwaiY.html
http://thecrowhouse.com/
This funeral director from the UK is speaking out on what he has observed from the beginning. He saw all normal deaths reported as though they were caused be covid, to seeing nursing home patient dying, to seeing people of all ages dying after getting the mRNA vaccine / JAB.
This is the second interview and UPDATE the first interview with Graham Moore (Daddy Dragon)
https://www.brighteon.com/4db82b22-ddd3-4d77-84bc-139521d3eec0
https//www.rumble.com/account/DuneDrifter (sub editing)
https://youtu.be/tQ396mMRY_o
https://rumble.com/vmravx-funeral-director-whistleblower-john-olooney-shocking-revelations-covid-jab-.html
Rod of Iron / Max Igan
https://ugetube.com/watch/funeral-director-speaks-out-on-covid-fraud-and-vaccine_7MLViiPvIQfwaiY.html
http://thecrowhouse.com/
This funeral director from the UK is speaking out on what he has observed from the beginning. He saw all normal deaths reported as though they were caused be covid, to seeing nursing home patient dying, to seeing people of all ages dying after getting the mRNA vaccine / JAB.
This is the second interview and UPDATE the first interview with Graham Moore (Daddy Dragon)
https://www.brighteon.com/4db82b22-ddd3-4d77-84bc-139521d3eec0
https//www.rumble.com/account/DuneDrifter (sub editing)
https://youtu.be/tQ396mMRY_o
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