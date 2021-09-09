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Whitsleblowing Undertaker Absolute Confirmation about the goings on in Care $Homes due to Government Policy, with Graham Moore - Daddy Dragon
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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111 views • September 09, 2021
https://rumble.com/vm8c0b-whitsleblowing-undertaker-live-with-daddy-dragon-tonight-08-09-2021-8pm.html
With two people who tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth this should amount to an explosive show. I have told John it is live, no edits, say what you need to say.
Undertakers are the unsung hereos of a sad fact of life, Your born and you die. But when the state aids that death by Euthanasia or Genocide/Democide, then how do the people resolve it?
Corruption and Godless ideologies are at the centre of this genocide! Why is England under attack? Our system of Law is the only system developed over millenniums that protects you as an individual against the state. That is why we are under attack.
This corruption in endemic within the Judiciary, Medical Profession, Military and body politic. The only way to resolve it is English Independence and enforcing our Constitutional Laws.
https://englishconstitutionparty.com/
SITP 12th September 2021 at 10am TN39 3HL
Egerton Rd
Bexhill-on-Sea
Is IverMecTin being discredited because the pharmaceuticals have a therapeutic drug (oral) in the pipeline?
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/is-ivermectin-being-discredited-to-pave-way-for-big-pharmas-new-version-of-same-drug/?utm_source=daily-email-breaking&;utm_medium=email
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/regulatory-capture.asp
https://www.merck.com/news/merck-and-ridgeback-biotherapeutics-provide-update-on-progress-of-clinical-development-program-for-molnupiravir-an-investigational-oral-therapeutic-for-the-treatment-of-mild-to-moderate-covid-19/
With two people who tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth this should amount to an explosive show. I have told John it is live, no edits, say what you need to say.
Undertakers are the unsung hereos of a sad fact of life, Your born and you die. But when the state aids that death by Euthanasia or Genocide/Democide, then how do the people resolve it?
Corruption and Godless ideologies are at the centre of this genocide! Why is England under attack? Our system of Law is the only system developed over millenniums that protects you as an individual against the state. That is why we are under attack.
This corruption in endemic within the Judiciary, Medical Profession, Military and body politic. The only way to resolve it is English Independence and enforcing our Constitutional Laws.
https://englishconstitutionparty.com/
Keywords
murderfakecovid
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