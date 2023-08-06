Create New Account
What do Secret Societies teach (illuminati, Masons, Brotherhood)? Here is an actual course (part 7) Great Overview
Scotty C
This is an entry level course. There is no practice of witchcraft and the demonic side comes at the higher levels. Yet, this is a high-level course anyone can practice and see results with. 

Here are the courses:

Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/37a3f46c-8913-436f-a1e7-fbd90ceaa719     

Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/1360483a-fd74-4310-a3d5-8a32b2cd931a    

Part 3  https://www.brighteon.com/ec6efe12-12bc-40cc-8289-3244888cb2d4  

Part 4  https://www.brighteon.com/aa8a994c-afd6-45ef-82cf-6cbb89bc612b  

Part 5  https://www.brighteon.com/16778ab9-3642-4bc5-99a9-860cb45cbccb     

Part 6  https://www.brighteon.com/5fe9fa2d-b412-4685-9f20-4351de453b7c  

Teacher is Kevin Trudeau who was put in jail for releasing this kind of information from the societies. That's the why, doesn't matter the how.

As a Christian, most of this is in the Bible... except we know who is the source and who we are in Christ.

May your impact on the world be great. 

Blessings warriors


