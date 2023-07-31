What do Secret Societies teach (illuminati, Masons, Brotherhood)? Here is an actual course (part 6)

This is an entry level course. There is no practice of witchcraft and the demonic side comes at the higher levels. Yet, this is a high-level course anyone can practice and see results with.
Here are the courses:
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/37a3f46c-8913-436f-a1e7-fbd90ceaa719
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/1360483a-fd74-4310-a3d5-8a32b2cd931a
Part 3 https://www.brighteon.com/ec6efe12-12bc-40cc-8289-3244888cb2d4
Part 4 https://www.brighteon.com/aa8a994c-afd6-45ef-82cf-6cbb89bc612b
Part 5 https://www.brighteon.com/16778ab9-3642-4bc5-99a9-860cb45cbccb
Teacher is Kevin Trudeau who was put in jail for releasing this kind of information from the societies. That's the why, doesn't matter the how.
Please like it to see the rest of the course.
As a Christian, most of this is in the Bible... except we know who is the source and who we are in Christ.
May your impact on the world be great.
Blessings warriors
