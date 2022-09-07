Big pharma's Manchurian candidate

In this discussion I will be talking about how big pharma wants to frontal lobotomize you with vaccines, and program you to do their bidding through the news media and social media. And to really fully explain my point of view on how they are doing this because they don't want you to really see or hear, I am going to share Emmanuelle lakonga's video on zombie apocalypse.





Talking points

- judy mikoviks (they want to give you a frontal lobotomy)

- emanuelle lakonga / controversy 7 (zombie apocalypse)





references

[WARNING] The Vaccines are the Dangerous to your Health | Share this Video With Everyone | Toxic Chemical in Covid-19 Vaccines https://www.brighteon.com/ea30f9a0-d280-46c7-94fb-e698266d6659

Lobotomy Shots - https://www.brighteon.com/902179c4-e874-4742-a5cd-af49ada0ac4c

Fourth Generation Spiritual Warfare - Editing the GOD GENE through "Vaccinations" https://www.brighteon.com/591456dc-2ec9-4901-93ab-9cfd9c49fcdf

Emmanuelle lakonga: controversy 7 (zombie apocalypse) https://www.facebook.com/www.thecontroversy7.ca/videos/very-serious-a-zombie-apocalypse-is-in-the-making-wake-upshare-now/244941987644133/





